INDY - OWI SCOOTER ARREST - COLE DILLON 1-10-19.png

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- A scooter rider in Indianapolis is facing a charge of riding under the influence.

Fox 59 reports that 21-year-old Cole Dillon was arrested Tuesday night for OWI.

Police say he was driving a Lime scooter and didn't stop at a red light. That caused an officer to slam on his brakes to avoid a crash.

Officers say it's illegal to drive a scooter while drunk because it is considered a vehicle.

This was the first OWI scooter arrest in Indianapolis since Bird and Lime scooters came to the city last fall.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags