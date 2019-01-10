INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- A scooter rider in Indianapolis is facing a charge of riding under the influence.
Fox 59 reports that 21-year-old Cole Dillon was arrested Tuesday night for OWI.
Police say he was driving a Lime scooter and didn't stop at a red light. That caused an officer to slam on his brakes to avoid a crash.
Officers say it's illegal to drive a scooter while drunk because it is considered a vehicle.
This was the first OWI scooter arrest in Indianapolis since Bird and Lime scooters came to the city last fall.
