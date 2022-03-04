LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scooter's Coffee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to open its second Louisville location.
The coffee joint on Shelbyville Road, near Watterson Trail, is drive-thru only.
Besides coffee, you can get food like breakfast burritos, sandwiches and pastries. And Scooter's also gives back to the community.
"When we have a grand opening for a store, 20% of the proceeds from everything we make from that day go to Home of the Innocents," said Jamie Stapleton with Scooter's. "So we'll write them a check, and then we're actually going to have a day of giving one time a year where 100% of the proceeds from all the stores that day go to Home of the Innocents."
In October, Scooter's opened its first Louisville location on Dixie Highway, near Gagel Avenue.
Scooter's has more than 400 locations in 23 states. The owners plan to open 25-30 locations around the Louisville area over the next five years, and there will be franchise opportunities in the future for local owners.
Related Stories:
- Scooter's Coffee opens first Louisville location
- Scooter's Coffee opening 1st of 5 Louisville locations on Dixie Highway
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.