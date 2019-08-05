LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Scott County have arrested a man authorities say led officials on a pursuit in a stolen truck, before crashing and then ran away.
According to a news release, 31-year-old Justin Simpson, of Nabb, Indiana was taken into custody. The arrest came after a deputy received information about Simpson's location on Aug. 2.
Officials say on July 30, a Scott County Sheriff's Deputy clocked a blue Dodge truck on State Road #3 that was traveling at a "very high rate of speed" in the Lexington area.
The officer tried to stop the truck, which authorities say then fled. Authorities say officer then pursued the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Clark County. The truck then crashed off Leslie Lane after it tried to leave the road to avoid the officer who was pursuing it. After the crash, police say Simpson fled the scene on foot. A stolen mini-bike was also found in the bed of the truck.
Simpson is charged with robbery, auto theft, resisting law enforcement by vehicle, resisting law enforcement, battery to a public officials, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal mischief.
