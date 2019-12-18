SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) – The arrest of two Scott County officers is having ripple effects on their pending cases. The Scott County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed 34 cases connected to sheriff's deputy Joe Baker and reserve officer Phillip Thomas.
Baker and Thomas were arrested on Nov. 27 after an undercover Indiana State Police investigation. A tip to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin suggested the two officers were dealing steroids. Baker is facing facing three felony charges, including conspiracy to deal steroids. Thomas faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
It took the prosecutor’s office nearly a week to review 80 cases in which the officers were involved. Based on that review, Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens filed a Motion to Dismiss 34 cases, which included 26 felonies and eight misdemeanors.
In a statement, the prosecutor’s office listed a variety of factors that were considered when dismissing these cases:
• the severity of the case
• fairness to the victim
• the degree of each officer’s involvement
• whether or not the charged officers are considered necessary witnesses to prove the case
• fairness to each defendant
There are cases that remain as “pending” after this first review, and more cases could eventually be dismissed. The prosecutor’s office stated it’s “likely that other cases involving these officers will result in additional cases being negotiated down below the penalty that normally would occur.”
The most severe case that was dismissed was a Level 2 Felony. Since the officers’ criminal cases are still open investigations, the prosecutor’s office could not provide any more details.
But Owens gave this statement:
“It’s the job of the Prosecutor to see to it that the criminal justice system be ran with integrity. Integrity in this system is owed to the victims, the citizens of this community, and the defendants. Our office will not tolerate anything else and we will see that everyone be held accountable for their actions and their part in the system.”
