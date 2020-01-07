SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Scott County Angel Tree program in Indiana said if it does not find a new space soon, it will have to shut down.
Tears were flowing Tuesday as Madonna Corbett, the organizations coordinator, and other volunteers packed up boxes full of toys. The tissues were much needed.
"It hasn't been a good day," Corbett said.
Corbett has been pouring her heart into Scott County's Angel Tree program for 38 years.
"I'm one of these firm believers every child needs a toy on Christmas morning," she said.
For nearly four decades, volunteers have made that possible for thousands of kids.
"They get to see Santa Claus. Santa Claus gives them a small gift and a candy cane and things, and it's just so rewarding," Corbett said with tears in her eyes. "That day ... that's where we get all of our payment is from those hugs and those kisses."
The volunteers are heartbroken, because they know the program is in jeopardy. For the past three years, they have been working out of a building in downtown Scottsburg. The lease expires soon, and the landlord has other plans for the space. Volunteers said they have to be out by Jan. 15.
The only problem is they have no place to go.
"If we do not find a place to work and to store our stuff, we will have to close it down," Corbett said.
Knowing time is of the essence, volunteers are begging for an early 2020 Christmas gift. The nonprofit said it cannot afford rent, so it desperately needs donated work and storage space.
"If no one steps up, there will be a lot of little boys and girls that wake up on Christmas morning with nothing, and I couldn't imagine being a child and feeling that," volunteer Alisha Edwards said.
Volunteers said they don't believe the rest of Scott County wants that either.
"We could give back to the community with this piece of property that's just sitting there doing nothing," Edwards said. "(It) could bring absolute miracles to these children's hearts, letting them know that people care."
Volunteers said to operate, they need space with heat and running water. If you have a place to donate, contact Corbett at 812-498-3137.
