LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug bust in southern Indiana lands seven people behind bars.
The bust happened Thursday in Scott County. Sheriff Jerry Goodin posted to Facebook on Friday that officers responded to a report of a man allegedly threatening people with a gun.
The man was gone before deputies got there, but they were able to pull him over a short time later on State Road 56 near Slab Road. Five people were arrested during the traffic stop.
Jimmy Conley, 41, of Austin, Ind., was arrested for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance. Mark Crocker, 58, of Scottsburg, Ind., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance. James Meredith, 33, of Austin, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance. Brenda Linscott, 40, of Austin, was arrested for visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and trafficking with an imate. Brittany Horman, 30, of Anderson, Ind., was arrested for visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Goodin says the traffic stop led officers to search a home on Jack Morgan Road. Two more people were arrested at the home, where officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia
Carlos Dunn, 31, of New Albany, Ind., was arrested for possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana. Catherine Armstrong, 31, of Jeffersonville, Ind., was arrested for possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance.
Goodin says the investigation is ongoing.
