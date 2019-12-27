LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From walkers to talkers, hundreds of people use the Scott County Family YMCA every week.
However, some unexpected expenses have put the facility in the hole and in danger of closing, and that is concerning to a lot of Scott County residents.
Joe Smith, one of the regulars at the Scott County YMCA, said he can't afford to lose what it offers. Four years after being diagnosed with Sciatica, he said the Y has helped him avoid risky surgery.
"I used to use the weight room, but my shoulders won't take it," Smith said. "And so I went to Indianapolis and went to a specialist and he said, 'You can avoid this.' And I said, 'How? How can I avoid this?' And he said, 'Walk 40 minutes every day.'"
At 73-years old, there are not a lot of options. That's why access to the Y is crucial.
"It's safe inside here," he said. "That's important to older people. I mean, if somebody comes after me, I can't run, and I sure can't fight."
But the Scott County YMCA is fighting hard to keep the doors open.
"We are challenged every year, because so much of our membership is subsidized," said Gary Hubbard, CEO of the Scott County Family YMCA.
Hubbard said repairs to the swimming pool and the annual youth summer program put the Y's capital campaign in the negative. He recently sent a letter to community members, asking for help. The goal is to raise $40,000. The letter ends by saying, "without these funds, unfortunately the YMCA will be forced to close."
"I've been reminded of that by the Y USA, and our own board has decided that's the only option we have," Hubbard said.
In addition to the equipment, the walking track and yoga classes, a lot of senior citizens come to the Y to socialize.
"If the Y were not to exist for some reason, due to funding, these people wouldn't have a place to go," Hubbard said.
And that's why Smith plans to give and has no intentions of walking away from the fight to save the Y.
"I'm going to do what I can," he said.
The deadline to raise the money is March 1.
Hubbard said any amount, big or small, is appreciated. If you would like to donate, click here.
You can also mail a check to the Scott County Family YMCA at 805 Community Way Scottsburg, IN 47170
