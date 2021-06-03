SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- After Scott County Commissioners voted 2-1 on Wednesday to end the Syringe Service Program, health leaders in the county hope an alternative solution can emerge.
The SSP was credited for containing a historic HIV outbreak in Scott County and also led to lower HIV and injectable drug use disease transmission.
"There was a lot of information that supported keeping the program in place was the best thing to do for our community," said Michelle Matern, administrator of the Scott County Health Department.
Health leaders like Matern are searching for a program to replace the syringe service. While other intervention programs could help, she believes that nothing is as effective as the SSP.
"We have a large amount of people that are already HIV and HEP-C positive," Mater said. "We know those people have injection drug use issues, so really, the only way to stop the spread of those diseases among this population of injection drug users is a syringe service program."
John Lizenby was the lone vote to keep the program in the county. He feels it was a mistake to end the program.
"We all welcome any kind of alternative program to help people with their drug problems, drug issues, addictions, but I think they'll have a hard time getting past the fact that the needle syringe program, the SSP, has tremendously done what it's supposed to be," he said.
Indiana's executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment & Enforcement, Doug Huntsinger, posted a statement on social media expressing disappointment in the discontinuation of the program.
"While I am disappointed in the closure of the Scott County Syringe Service Program, I remind you that over 8,000 of our fellow Hoosiers were engaged in treatment for substance use disorder through Indiana’s nine Syringe Service Programs in 2020 alone," he said, read in part.
Lizenby said ending the service blatantly disregarded advice for medical experts.
"When you have some of the best medical people in the world saying this is the best option you have, I'm having trouble thinking that we down here can come up with better ideas," he said.
Health leaders said it's possible that nonprofits and underground organizations could legally — but quietly — bring clean, packaged needles into the county for this still using. However, there would still be no needle exchange if that happened.
When asked if it were likely in Scott County, Matern replied, "yes."
The Syringe Service Program will end at the end of 2021.
