LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —Health officials in Scott County, Indiana, have reported the county's first death related to the novel coronavirus.
The patient was an individual in their 50s and "had a preexisting condition," health officials said in a news release posted to Facebook on Sunday.
"We send condolences to the family and friends of the one who passed," local health officer Dr. R. Kevin Rogers said in a statement. "This is a stark reminder of the severity of this disease. We as a community must listen to the guidance of the experts and practice all the ways to not spread this disease including social distancing. We must protect those who are most vulnerable."
After the individual was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, March 20, they had been self-quarantining at home, where the health department said they died Sunday morning.
"We have provided as much information about the patient and their risk to the community as we can, without violating their privacy," department officials said in a Facebook post. "Please be respectful of their family during this difficult time.
"In the future, if a case poses a risk to the community we will make a public notice of those events and gatherings to keep the community informed," officials added.
The health department also addressed "conflicting reports" of a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. The individual in question "lives in a surrounding county," the department said in a Facebook post.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state's total number of cases is now at least 201 positive cases.
