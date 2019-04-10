SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Investigators in Scott County only had to take a short walk to carry out their latest raid. It was just feet away from their offices and inside the county jail.
Around noon on Tuesday, Diablo the German Shepherd searched block by block, and it wasn't long until he sniffed out contraband. Sheriff Jerry Goodin isn't saying if it was drugs.
"There's not a portion of this jail that wasn't physically inspected," Goodin said. "Well we can't really talk about it, because it's a pending case."
However, he does have a pretty good idea on how it got behind bars.
"Unfortunately, we have people who sneak things in body cavities that we have a very difficult time searching," Goodin said.
He added that the inmates already understand that what was found is unacceptable, and that he means business. The jail is on lockdown until Monday.
All inmates are forced to deal with the following restrictions:
"No TV, no phone, no visitation, no programs, no commissary," Goodin said.
He said he knows this isn't the first time something like this has happened but is adamant about it being one of the last. More surprise raids are likely.
"We ain't going to tell you when we're going to search. We ain't going to tell you how we're going to search," Good said. "Here's the statement we're making: You have to follow the law, no matter where you're at: if you're in the jail or if you're outside the jail."
