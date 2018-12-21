SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Scott County man accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl said he didn’t do it.
Brandon McCoskey, 18, had his initial hearing in court Friday afternoon. He’s charged with child molesting/fondling or touching with a child under 14 and contributing to the delinquency of minor. Police say he molested an 11-year-old girl he was dating for the past several months. When reporters asked McCoskey if he touched the little girl on his way into court Friday, he said “no, I did not.”
Police found the girl at McCoskey's home after her mother reported her missing in November. Court documents say the girl had been staying overnight there every weekend for the past few months. McCoskey told WDRB the girl was staying his home so often because they “were just friends.”
The court documents say police found messages between the two where McCoskey said that "age was only a number,” and the records also show he talked about "adopting her and being married."
In an interview with police, investigators say McCoskey admitted the two "kissed and made out while in his bedroom."
"She felt she was in a dating relationship, and at that point, at 11 years old, you don't get to give consent to be in that kind of relationship especially with an adult,” said Det. Jacklyn Shofner with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
Police say they have enough evidence to prove McCoskey fondled the girl. WDRB News asked if the child's parents will be facing any charges since she allegedly spent so many weekends away from home and with McCoskey.
"At this point, there are no charges involving the family of this child,” Shofner said. “Our focus is on the inappropriate contact, the sexual contact.”
McCoskey has repeatedly denied those allegations and pleaded not guilty in court.
"I'm just trying to get out of this,” McCoskey said. “I'm trying to get my life together. I'm trying to survive here. I'm not trying to get in any more trouble."
In court, it appeared McCoskey has not had a chance to talk to an attorney yet. After finding out he’s in high school and unemployed, the judge did appoint him a public defender for the case going forward.
McCoskey will be back in court next month.
