Scott County officials recommend plan that would put SRO in every school

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Scott County Board of Commissioners passed a recommendation Thursday night that would give $318,000 over four years to pay for three new deputies.
Under the proposal, each deputy would work as as school resource officer in Scott County School District 2.
"Our most prized possessions are our children and our grandchildren," said Bob Tobias, president of the Scott County Board of Commissioners. "Every school in this county, public school in this county, will have an SRO officer in it, and I think that's something to be proud of."
Three of the district's schools, which are in Scottsburg, are staffed with contracted city police officers. But the other three county schools rely on other officers to help.
"When we first started this conversation 13 months ago, we were adamant we would find a way to do all six schools. Because we're not going to tell any one parent that your child isn't as important as this kid on any given day, said Dr. Marc Slaton, superintendent of Scott County School District 2. "Deputies, reserve deputies, police officers, maybe even some special agents — when they're not on duty or maybe have a few vacation days, they come to work for us."
The school district will also put money toward the SROs, but it's not clear yet how much.
"The ball is now at least rolling, and we're moving forward toward hopefully some resolution," Slaton said. "Our kids deserve that."
Slaton thinks the new plan will save the district money if the full council agrees to pass it.
"I have no reason to doubt that it won't pass, but funnier things have happened," Tobias said.
The full council will take a vote on April 9.
