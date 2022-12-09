SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Catrina Jones and her family don't mind driving the 5 miles to take out the trash.
"We like to take backroads," Jones said. "It's very necessary. People have trash. Where are you gonna take it?"
There is no trash collection in Scott County. Instead, residents drop off their garbage bags at one of three satellite stations or the transfer station.
But the cost to take out the trash in Scott County is getting too expensive. County Commissioner John Lizenby said the county is losing thousands of dollars and they needs to explore options to make up some of the difference.
Anyone living in the county who wants to leave trash needs to have a sticker. It costs 75 cents, a rate that has stayed in place for more than a decade. But Lizenby said there are many who dump their garbage during off-hours, which leaves the county to foot the bill.
"We'd almost have to have somebody out there 24/7 just to police this stuff, and that's when a lot of bags are left without stickers on them," he said.
That missed money and other issues have added up, and now, officials are looking for solutions. On Thursday, there was a public meeting to discuss the waste problem.
One option to make up some of the difference is to raise the rate of the stickers.
"Just raise it up to a dollar would probably bring in $16,000," Lizenby said.
There's also the option of hiring a private company to take over the service and maintenance of the declining machines. But some worry that could lead to a substantial rate increase some may be unwilling to pay.
"My father-in-law just had a sectional dumped in his creek," Jones said. "So I'm concerned that people are gonna start dumping their trash."
Lizenby, who is in his final month in office, said the third option is for the county to stop funding the service. But that's a scenario they hope to avoid.
