LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin says police officers who violate the law will be held accountable.
Goodin's comments come two days after two Scott County deputies were arrested on charges of possessing and dealing steroids. Goodin said he asked Indiana State Police to investigate after receiving a tip that Deputy Joe Baker and Reserve Deputy Phil Thomas were involved in dealing drugs.
"He immediately stepped into action and contacted us," said ISP Sgt. Carey Huls. "We worked side by side to make sure everything was above board and done properly. And that was one reason Sheriff Goodin contacted our department. He didn't want anybody thinking they were hiding any information or covering anything up in their department."
The investigation resulted in the arrest of both men. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Deputy Joe Baker was arrested late Wednesday night. He was booked and processed into the Scott County Detention Center in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.
Baker, 39, is now charged with three felonies including conspiracy to deal steroids, official misconduct and possession of a hypodermic needle. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Investigators also arrested Scott County Reserve Officer Phillip E. Thomas, 32. He faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
In a written statement, Goodin said he stands behind his commitment to make Scott County a drug-free zone.
"As your sheriff, I have set a high standard of conduct from my deputies and corrections officers," Goodin said. "Failure to live by the standards we set, will NOT be overlooked by me as the Sheriff of Scott County ... not yesterday, not today, and not in the future."
Goodin said the investigation and arrests will "only strengthen the Scott County Sheriff's Office resolve as law enforcement professionals and should send a clear message that we are serious about our mission in making Scott County the safest place to visit and live."
Goodin said he feels bad for the families of the men arrested.
"Our thoughts and prayers do go out to the family members of those arrested," Goodin said. "Because not only in this case, but in all the other cases we deal with, the families are stuck dealing with the aftermath of their family member's bad decisions."
