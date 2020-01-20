SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office made a record number of arrests in 2019, and the sheriff plans to keep that momentum going in 2020.
Sheriff Jerry Goodin made a promise campaigning for the position that he would focus on making the county safer by taking drug dealers off the streets. He said the past year proves the tough stance is making a difference.
According to department statistics, deputies made 964 arrests in 2019, 222 of those were drug-related. Deputies also answered more than 14,000 calls for service and initiated more than 11,000 case reports.
“We’re noticing our calls for service have actually started going down towards the end of the year,” Goodin said. “And we think we can contribute that to a lot of the criminals have taken our word. That if you’re going to break the law in Scott County, you’re going to be caught. And we could not do this without the community’s help and information we get in here on tips.”
The department made more criminal arrests in 2019 compared to any other year in the Sheriff’s Office history. And Sheriff Goodin said he is especially proud of that statistic because his team did all of that while being short staffed.
“We did this shorthanded,” Goodin said. “We did this being sometimes up to five deputies short on our schedule. So you can see the effort these men and women on this department have given over the last year.”
The sheriff said he is looking forward to how much more the department will accomplish in 2020, because he has hired several new deputies with decades of experience at neighboring departments.
“The number of years of experience and the training that we have here now at this office is phenomenal,” he said.
With a full staff, the sheriff plans to add more community-minded services, like a Senior Citizens Crew. Senior citizens, who might not have someone available to frequently check on them, can sign up with the sheriff’s department, and deputies will be assigned to make regular welfare checks.
The department will also start designated patrols in every township, using reserve officers. Last year, reserve officers worked more than 10,000 hours. The sheriff said that equals a tax savings of over $215,000. So Goodin expects the county will continue to save money by focusing some of the efforts of these officers on designated patrols.
“They’ll be in a county police car in every township in Scott County, keeping our citizens safer. And the visibility of a police car being there we hope will even further go to deterring crime,” he said.
Goodin added that the department is not forgetting the inmates in 2020. He plans to expand on the educational services provided to inmates, in hopes of stopping the revolving door and getting inmates out of the life of crime upon release. The jail already offers GED classes and training for welding and safe food handling certifications. In 2020, there will also be a chemical addiction program offered, which few jails in the state offer. And the jail plans to offer a daily ‘education hour,’ when educational programs will run on the inmates’ televisions for one hour each day.
In all the changes and progress, Goodin said his message is staying the same.
“If you want to raise your kids and you want to live in a safe community, Scott County is the place to be,” he said. “And along with that, if you’re a criminal and you’re looking for a place to live, don’t come to Scott County. Because if you do come to Scott County, you’ll be residing in the county jail.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.