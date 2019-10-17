AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A $20 million decision on a new elementary school and other improvements for students in Austin rests in voters' hands.
The vote on the referendum will be a question on the November ballot for voters in the Jennings township.
Rusted out pipes and spoke of a busted boiler are among a host of reasons for new construction, as well as heating issues so bad that one building on the Austin Elementary campus was closed at the start of this school year.
"We could of almost fry an egg on the floor. It was hot in the room," joked fourth-grade teacher Julia Watts. "I am excited about that vote. I'm hoping that the community recognizes that need."
Scott County District 1 wants to tear down the current elementary school and build back the campus in the same foot print, but the math is the challenge. For some taxpayers, the cost may be too much.
"I know we do live in a poor community," said Jacob Howell, pastor of The Church of The New Covenant in Austin. That's a lot of money ... just knowing the outpouring of help we already provide through our church."
The ask on November's ballot will add about $300 a year on school property tax for a $100,000 home. The amount varies significantly from credits if a taxpayer owns a property outright, mortgages or is older than 65.
"That's why we have an election," Superintendent Trevor Jones said. "We know everyone is not going to vote for this. We understand that."
Jones said the big hike is only temporary — about six years — as the district is about to pay off all of its old debt. Jones said it's not realistic to hold on until those bonds fall off.
"We're looking at the point where we'd have to spend a lot of money just to get our students through the next two years ... literally to provide heat for our kids for the next threes year may cost millions," Jones said.
The design of the elementary school campus is also among the reasons school leaders want to build new. Austin Elementary School has outdoor hallways and outside doors to classrooms with class windows, designs aspects that were not considered before school attacks became a constant concern.
"If someone can breach into my classroom quickly, I can't keep my students safe," Watts said.
About 650 students attend Austin Elementary School. Parts of the school campus date back to the 1930s. It's part of the challenge: cost vs. sentimental value.
"I believe that building is an important building to the community," Watts said. "However, I understand my students' needs are much more important."
Part of the $20 million bond would also fund a new roof at Austin High School and a new multi-purpose room in the place of the closed pool. The vote only impact residents in the Jennings township precinct, which includes the city of Austin and a bit of its surroundings. Election day is Nov. 5.
