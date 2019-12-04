SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) – As police release more details about the investigation that led to the arrest of Scott County Deputy Joe Baker, some in the community are standing up for the officer.
Fomer addict Nikki Jarrell said she wants the community to also know the side of Baker that saved her life.
“I was an addict for 21 years,” Jarrell said. “I was hopelessly and helplessly addicted to drugs. I was living in a shed.”
The ride with Baker to Scott County Jail after her arrest two years ago left an impression on her.
“During that ride, he was very compassionate," she said. "Like is this really where you want to be in your life? Is this really what you want to do? You have chances, you have choices."
When she was released from jail, she walked into church.
“And the very first face I had seen was Joe Baker’s,” she said.
From that point on, she said, he has supported her and many others in their recovery.
Now the roles are reversed: She is supporting him.
“That doesn't mean that I’m supporting what he has done," she said. "I'm supporting Joe Baker as a person, a brother in Christ, as a friend.
“All of us make mistakes," she said. "I know he is held at a higher regard because he does wear a badge, but that doesn't exempt him from being human.”
Indiana State Police arrested Baker on drug charges last week with Reserve Officer Phil Thomas after an undercover investigation. Police said both admitted to the crimes.
According to court documents, Baker tried to sell steroids to a fellow Scott County Sheriff's deputy for $200. That deputy turned him in. The documents also allege that Thomas told detectives that he injected Baker about 75 times with illegal testosterone and steroids the past several months.
Sheriff Jerry Goodin said he has fired Thomas and has started the paperwork to relieve Baker of his duties — though his fate is in the hands of the county merit board.
“It's a drug free zone for everyone," Goodin said. "I take pride in treating everyone the same."
Jarrell said that Baker now needs support more than ever."
“He said he was sorry and he was devastated," she said. "You could feel the heaviness on him."
“Just because he made one mistake, doesn't take away all the amazing things he's done for this community,” she said.
Thomas will have his first court hearing Thursday morning. Baker's will be Dec. 12.
Related Stories:
Southern Indiana sheriff's deputy charged with dealing steroids, reserve officer also arrested
Scott County sheriff: police officers who break the law will be punished
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.