LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Davenport and Bellarmine University are finding a way to help those sometimes underappreciated members of a team.
Student managers often do the thankless work behind the scenes for many sports.
Davenport, head coach of the university's men's basketball team, announced on Wednesday that he and his family are starting a foundation called the Davenport Family Scholarship Foundation to offset tuition costs for the managers of the men's basketball team at the school.
Davenport said he knows what a huge part they play in a team's success.
"I had players going out of their way to thank our managers. And that's why we're here today," Davenport said. "That's how the level of respect they have earned, and in college athletics it's from their peers. It's not just about somebody who scored and rebounded, defended, cause they were an essential part of a championship."
The lead gift for the foundation was provided by the Trager Family Foundation. The primary fundraiser will be called the Davenport Derby Dash, which will be held during Kentucky Derby week on May 4. The event, which is already sold out, will include a handicapping seminar and a silent auction.
Davenport also included some former managers when making the announcement on Wednesday, including former IU basketball manager and current superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools, Dr. Marty Pollio.
"I think you can judge a team, and players on a team by how they treat the managers, and a university by how they treat the managers. And I think you see that right here today how Bellarmine is treating their managers," Pollio said. "We were included, the managers, as a part of the team just like anybody else, I remember that, included in all activities, included in what we did with the players and I'll never forget that and the relationships with the players were very powerful."
Those wishing to contribute to the foundation can do so by calling the Bellarmine University Office of Development, Alumni Relations and Special Events at (502) 272-8320.
