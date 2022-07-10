SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Scottsburg man died after a boat capsized in a private pond in Lexington, Indiana early Sunday morning.
Mark Lyon, 37, and his son were fishing from a small boat in the 4200 block of South Pleasant Ridge Road around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release. That's near East Kinderhook Road.
The boat overturned, and tossed both of them into the water. Lyon was not wearing a life jacket.
The son, whose age is unknown, swam to the shore for help, and survived the incident.
First responders used a remotely operated vehicle and sonar technology to recover Lyon's body around 7:15 a.m.
Indiana Conservation officers urge boasters and swimmers to wear a lifejacket anytime they're around water "especially is swimming ability and water conditions are questionable."
