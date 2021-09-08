LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing felony charges after police say sent sexual messages to a 12-year-old girl.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Kristopher Lucas, Jr., of Scottsburg, has been arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor, Possession of Child Pornography and Child Exploitation.
Police say the mother of the girl contacted them in August, having several pages of messages she had printed out from her daughter's Snapchat account. Those messages were graphic and sexual in nature, and were between the girl, who was in Florida, and Lucas, according to court documents.
An officer with the Scottsburg Police Department met with the girl's parents, who said their daughter had been "acting different," according to court documents. When the girl went to visit her grandmother in Florida, the father decided to review her social media accounts. That's when, police say, he discovered the messages.
According to court documents, some of the messages had apparently been deleted, and others inferred that nude images had been sent. Police say the girl's father changed her passcode so that she could no longer access the account.
When confronted by her father, the victim denied knowing Lucas, or sending the messages, according to police, but police say the father told them the messages contained personal details about his daughter.
An investigator in the case says he recognized Lucas from one of the images contained in the exchanges, according to police.
Police interviewed Lucas on Sept. 3. According to court documents, he admitted to sending and receiving the messages, as well as nude images and video.
He said he knew the girl was 12 years old, according to court documents.
Lucas was arrested the same day and is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.