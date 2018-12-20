LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they found a missing 11-year-old girl with a Scottsburg, Indiana, man.
Brandon McCoskey, 18, was arrested for molesting the girl. Her mom reported her missing but suspected she was with McCoskey.
Police say they found her at his house. They also say they seized a smart tablet containing conversations between the two. In one of those alleged conversations, McCoskey wrote, "age is just a number."
He also allegedly wrote about wanting to adopt the girl before marrying her.
Police say the two had been dating and that the 11-year-old said McCoskey fondled her.
He denied those allegations, but a lie detector test indicated he wasn't telling the truth.
He's charged with child molestation, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
McCoskey is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
