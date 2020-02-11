LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scottsburg, Indiana, man has been arrested after investigators say he was caught trying to solicit a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Department were sent to Little York Road in Scottsburg, after a report that a child was being solicited for sex on Feb. 5, according to court documents.
When the deputies arrived, they spoke with a 15-year-old girl who said she'd been contacted through Facebook by a man who called himself "J.D. Seaver."
Police later determined that this was 32-year-old Jerry Seaver.
Seaver initiated the conversation with the teen on Facebook Messenger, according to court records.
The teen told deputies that Seaver had sent her nude images of himself and was wanting to meet with her, despite her telling him numerous times that she was only 15. He allegedly told her he was at a pub.
That's when the teen called law enforcement.
The deputies went to the pub to find Seaver, but by the time they arrived, the business was closed.
A short time later, they received a message from the victim saying that Seaver had contacted her again, asking for a ride and telling her he was at a nearby Denny's, according to court documents.
Seaver was already wanted on a warrant, so the deputies took him into custody at the Denny's. He had a syringe with a small bag of methamphetamine on him, according to court records. Deputies also found two condoms in his wallet.
Seaver is charged with child solicitation, dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, inappropriate communication with a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
