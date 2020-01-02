LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Scottsburg Police Department arrested two people accused of using counterfeit money.
An employee at the Circle K called police when Kalen Posley and Tariq Huggins tried using a fake $100 bill to get $5 worth of gas.
Police arrived and found Posley on the employee's side of the counter.
Police said Posley tried to take the bill from the employee, who sustained a laceration on her hand.
The bill was confirmed to be counterfeit.
The passenger of the car, Tarig Huggins were also arrested.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.