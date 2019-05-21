SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana World War II veteran who went viral with a Facebook post will be laid to rest Wednesday.
Visitation was held Tuesday at Collins Funeral Home for Bethel Killman. In March, the family of the Scottsburg man posted to social media asking for 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday. He received 22,000 of them from all over the world, and cards keep coming in even two months later.
Killman fought at Battle of the Bulge and was a hero to so many who knew him.
"We had prayed 'just please let him live' to reach that 100 so we could celebrate with him and just reach that milestone that so few people get to," said Lori Smith, Killman's stepdaughter. "Just every day after that has been a blessing."
Killman passed away Friday night. He will be buried in his hometown of Henderson, Ky.
