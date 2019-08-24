LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scottsville, Kentucky, man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl in 2015 in Allen County.
Timothy Madden, 42, appeared in Allen County Circuit Court on Saturday. Online court records show he pleaded guilty to kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.
According to the Hardin County Jailer, Madden entered an Alford plea. An Alford plea is a type of guilty plea in which the defendant maintains his or her innocence but chooses to plea guilty because the prosecution has sufficient evidence to place a charge and obtain conviction in court.
According to previous reporting, Madden was arrested Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, after 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin went missing from a football game in Allen County on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. Her body was found about 30 minutes later in a nearby creek.
According to his arrest citation, Madden consented to a cheek swab for DNA comparison. Police wrote his DNA matched evidence taken from Doolin's body. The police report also said evidence indicates Doolin was raped, strangled and drowned.
"It’s all bogus," Madden told WDRB News in a 2015 interview shortly after his arrest. "I’m a very innocent man."
Madden is currently being held in the Hardin County Jail. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24 and 25 in Allen County.
