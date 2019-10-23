LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Scottsville man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering a 7-year-old girl in Allen County, Kentucky, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Timothy Madden, 42, was sentenced Wednesday in Allen County Circuit Court, according to Jamie Neal, a spokeswoman for the administrative office of the courts in Kentucky.
Madden was arrested Nov. 20, 2015, after 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin went missing from a football game in Allen County on Nov. 14, 2015. Her body was found in a nearby creek. Police said Doolin was raped, strangled and drowned.
According to his arrest citation, Madden consented to a cheek swab for DNA comparison. Police said his DNA matched evidence taken from Doolin's body.
Madden had told WDRB in a 2015 interview that he was innocent, but ultimately pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murder.
He entered an Alford plea on rape and sodomy charges. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence but chooses to plead guilty because the prosecution has sufficient evidence to place a charge and obtain a conviction in court.
