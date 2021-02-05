LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a scrap metal business on Dixie Highway wants to make it harder for people who steal catalytic converters to be able to sell them for scrap.
In January alone, Louisville and Jefferson County recorded more than 12 dozen reports of stolen catalytic converters. It's a quick crime for thieves who crawl under vehicles and remove them in a matter of minutes -- and there's no way to track where they came from.
Dixie Scrap Metal business owner James Chestnut says there's a reason for the spike: "It's becoming rampant because of the pandemic." He says thieves are stealing the part because "It's easy and quick money. It's almost untraceable."
Catalytic converter thefts in Louisville skyrocketed in January, with 165 cases, and Metro Council members have taken notice.
"It seems like it's been on the rise in the last two weeks, and it's actually the reporting from you that brought it to our attention," said Metro Councilwoman Madonna Flood.
After a recent WDRB report on the problem, we heard from many people in the same situation. In fact, Chestnut says he has witnessed thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter from the same vehicle for a second time.
"I caught two gentlemen in a minivan attempting to get underneath that vehicle again," Chestnut said.
Chestnut recently sent a letter to Councilwoman Madonna Flood and other council members asking for tougher laws on scrapping and catalytic converters.
Flood says, "Are there bad actors out there that shouldn't be buying these things, somebody has made a market for these? That's a big concern."
Chestnut wants to make it illegal to sell catalytic converters that have been disassembled, asking to have the law changed to make it illegal for scrap buyers like him to buy a catalytic converter that's not attached to a vehicle.
"By Kentucky law, we are required to record their ID, the transaction, take a photo of the catalytic converter, technically we're supposed to separate that and hold that catalytic converter for a couple business days," Chestnut said.
Once that process is complete, Chestnut will send the seller a check. But because thieves want immediate cash, they end up going to another scrap business or trying to sell it online -- and the cycle continues.
"Currently domestic catalytic converters hold more value than foreigns right now -- can range as long as $5. It can also range into one set out there, I won't divulge what it is. It can bring upwards to a thousand dollars."
Chestnut says even though new regulations could affect his business, "we as recyclers or my business peers or competitors, we really don't want stolen material. We don't have time for this."
Thieves are even targeting the vehicles of people parked at their workplace. Recently, UPS worked with LMPD investigators and other nearby businesses to help arrest someone for a string of catalytic converter thefts around the airport.
GE Appliances says its security also worked with police to arrest a person after a handful of thefts. GE says catalytic converter thefts became a concern starting in November.
Flood says she's willing to take action. "If there's any loopholes, we need to make those go away," she said. "Maybe it's a case where we go try to go to the state legislature and make it a higher crime with a higher penalty."
Councilwoman Flood says she has reached out to the County Attorney's Office, and was told it's working with LMPD on the issue.
