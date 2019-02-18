LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Screen time has more than doubled for children under 2 years old since the mid 90s.
A study published in the journal "JAMA Pediatricts," found time spent in front of a TV is the main driver.
For children under the age of 2, daily screen time went from 1.5 hours in 1997 to more than three hours in 2014.
In 1997, screen time was defined as time spent in front of a TV, video game or computer.
But by 2014, it also included cell phones, tablets, electronic readers and learning devices.
Experts say too much screen time can lead to personal and educational delays.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.