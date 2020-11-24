LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scuba Santa is set to return to Newport Aquarium on Friday, Nov. 27.
This is the 18th year Scuba Santa and his elves have been to the aquarium. He will swim in a tank full of sharks and other sea creatures. Guests will be able to talk to Scuba Santa as he swims around.
"Meeting Scuba Santa is magic," said Newport Aquarium Executive Director Eric Rose. "There's no other way to describe it when you seem him in his aquatic world surrounded by fish and having a moment with a child they will never forget. It's so special."
You can find Scuba Santa in the Shark Ray Bay Theater at the aquarium. The aquarium will also be decorated with lights and holiday music will be played through Dec. 24.
Newport Aquarium is limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Advanced tickets or annual pass purchase is required. For more information about tickets and reservations, visit the Newport Aquarium website or call 800-406-3474.
