LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sculptures of the likeness of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are being auctioned off online.
The Floyd sculpture is 6-foot tall made to resemble his head. It could be auctioned for more than $100,000.
Taylor's sculpture is smaller, standing at just 4-feet tall. It could go for more than $20,000.
The money raised from the two sculptures will go toward a good cause.
"The reason we're doing it is to raise funds and awareness for 'We are Floyd Foundation,' which is (George Floyd's brother, Terrence's) foundation and for 'Justice for Brianna' and just in general to raise public awareness," said Chris Carnabuci, a sculptor.
Both are being auctioned off online during the Sotheby's Contemporary Art online auction. It's happening Dec. 9-17.
