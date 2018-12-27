LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 2018 was the best year in the history of the Louisville International Airport.
Executive Director Dan Mann says when other airports are shrinking, Louisville's is growing. "You're starting to see small communities losing all their air service. 47 airports in 2018 lost all their air service," he says.
A pilot shortage and changes in regulations are big challenges for airports nationwide. Many smaller airports have lost services in recent years. But the Louisville Airport recently added more than ten nonstop destinations. Louisville now has 33 nonstop services.
"September was the best all time month," Mann said. "So in the history of the airport, there were more passengers in September than any month before. October, there were more passengers than any October ever before. November, we're still working on data, but it looks like November will be the best November in the history of the airport."
The biggest accomplishment of 2018 was adding the LAX nonstop flight. It's something Louisville's airport has needed for a long time.
It also added free Wifi last month.
"I'm using it right now," traveler Michael Shulty said. "Having free Wifi is something you expect from an airport."
In the future, the focus will be on growing more nonstop destinations, and investing in something called SDF Next. That project will invest more than $100 million in terminal construction and enhancements.
It will include upgrades to the moving walkways, the elevators and security checkpoints. It will also make big changes to parking and rental car services. And Mann says it will add Federal Inspection Services in the next four years to allow international flights -- specifically Mexico.
"All of our conversations with airline partners right now are low-cost and daily service right now to leisure destinations, and Mexico, and that area. So probably, again it will start slow -- three or four maybe to begin with. Everybody says if you have it, we'll service it. Again, we're optimistic."
Mann says they are working to add more nonstop flights. Boston is at the top of that list, along with Seattle, San Francisco and Toronto.
