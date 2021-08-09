LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Señora Arepa will be serving up Venezuelan dishes, when it opens Tuesday in Louisville's Nulu neighborhood.
According to a news release, the fast casual eatery will be located at 721 E. Market Street, in the building that once housed Ghyslain. It will feature made-to-order Venezuelan cuisine featuring the namesake arepa. That's a popular Latin American maize dish best described as a cross between a tortilla and a pancake. It is often topped or stuffed with homemade cheese, meats, chicken or avocado.
Señora Arepa will share a courtyard with Cuban restaurant La Bodeguita de Mima. It will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information visit: Senora-arepa.com.
