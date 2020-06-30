LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Two people reported missing while kayaking on Floyds Fork have been found safe.
Firefighters say a family member picked them up Monday night and they have been at home since. The search has been called off.
A man in his 30's and a woman in her 30's or 40's were reported missing around 10:00 or 11:00 Monday night, according to Asst. Chief Dewayne Hutchens with the Fern Creek Fire Department.
Around 6:30 Tuesday morning firefighters reported they found one kayak in Shepherdsville but no sign of either person.
Five departments were on scene with four boats in the water and the LMPD Air Unit overhead.
