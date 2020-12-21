LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search is on to find the 3-year-old son of a woman killed by her boyfriend and dumped near a bridge in Cincinnati.
The body of Nylo Latimore's mother was found in a plastic bag at the Purple People bridge on Dec. 11. Her boyfriend, Desean Brown, was arrested for stabbing her to death.
But there's no sign of her son Nylo. His stroller was found near the bridge. Now volunteers and officers with canines are searching the banks of the Ohio River for any clues.
"How do you not help a 3-year old? How do you not? We can't turn away. We have to get out there and find him for the family," said Tracy Campbell with North Star International.
Volunteers have searched about 20 miles of shoreline in northern Kentucky and Ohio.
