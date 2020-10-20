LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven days ago, Rebecca Dawson of Louisville realized her daughter, Rubichisel "Ruby" Calderon, had gone missing in the middle of the night on Oct. 13.
Dawson said she realized her daughter was missing around 2 a.m. and tried calling her phone several times. By 7 a.m., she said the phone had been turned off, and all her calls were going straight to voicemail.
Calderon's family has posted several flyers in neighborhoods around Louisville, Lexington and Frankfort.
"I just want to know she's safe," Dawson said.
Dawson thinks Ruby left the house on foot but said she had recently broken her ankle, so she couldn't have walked very far.
"She was just able to get into a walking boot, but she was still supposed to use crutches," said Amy Leenerts, the founder and executive director of Free2Hope, an organization that fights sex trafficking.
She said it's hard to determine if Calderon was taken or if she simply ran away, but she still thinks it's a dangerous and high-profile situation since Calderon has to take medication for her injury.
I ask parents to please check your downstairs, your basement, make sure there's not a girl down there," Leenerts said. "We really need help at this point."
Dawson has reported Calderon missing to the Louisville Metro Police Departments and said detectives have contacted her every day regarding the case. LMPD said it's actively investigating all possible theories and leads.
Dawson said she doesn't think her daughter just left without a plan to come home that same night.
"She didn't take anything with her," she said. "All her personal belongings are here, all her clothes. Her Jordan backpack that she carries with her like a purse. If she ran away, call me and tell me you're safe. If somebody took you, we're gonna find you, and we're not going to give up until we do find you."
"Seven days is a long time," Leenerts added. "It's not like a kid is gonna sit around by a place being hidden for a couple of days by themselves, because they're going to want to get out and do things. So, being that it's been a couple of days and we've gotten no information on her, it's worrisome."
Dawson said the past week has been difficult, but she's leaned on her faith and done her best to keep a positive attitude.
"I definitely have hope," she said. "I'll never give up hope or faith."
Anyone with information regarding Ruby's whereabouts is asked to contact LMPD at 502-574-5673. People are able to leave tips anonymously by calling that same number.
