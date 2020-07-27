CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Search crews have recovered a drowning victim who died in the Ohio River.
The body was recovered about 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Jim Nash. The person was last seen near Fourteen Mile Creek, close to Charlestown State Park, at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Responders from Louisville Metro Police Water Patrol, Clark County Sheriff's Department, and Charlestown Fire Department helped in the search that used boats and sonar units in the area where the victim was last seen.
Nash said officials are in the process of notifying the family. He said there are no details about what led up to the drowning.
