EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The search for a fugitive inmate from Alabama and the prison employee who helped him escape has ended in southern Indiana, according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.
U.S. Marshals announced a pickup truck used by the fugitives had been found on May 3 abandoned in an Evansville car wash bay. The car wash footage wasn’t brought to authorities’ attention until Sunday night.
Investigators said the vehicle discovered in Evansville, Indiana, is linked to the Alabama prison escapee, Casey Cole White, and fugitive prison guard, Vicky White, who fled from an Alabama jail late last month.
The fugitives were arrested after a short police chase on Monday evening after police spotted the pair in the car.
The short pursuit ended after officers ran their vehicles into the couple's getaway car on Burch Park Drive, which is not far from the Evansville Regional Airport. The vehicle carrying Vicky and Casey was on its side in a ditch at the end of the pursuit.
Vicky was driving the vehicle, according to the sheriff, and shot herself. She was taken to the hospital in what is believed to be "serious condition."
Casey White, who was injured during the shooting, was also taken to the hospital.
Police believe the couple has been in Evansville since at least May 3, which was the date on the car wash surveillance video.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal Service confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that agents were investigating a possible link between the pair and a vehicle that was reported stolen from Tennessee. The vehicle was stolen shortly after the discovery of the 2007 Ford Edge SUV that the duo is believed to have used earlier on in their escape.
Monday marked Day 11 of the manhunt for the pair, who are not related. Vicky, 56, and Casey, 38 had been in the throes of a "jailhouse romance" when they slipped away from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, Sheriff Rick Singleton previously told reporters.
On Friday, the USMS revealed they had received a tip around 11 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle matching the description of the 2007 Ford Edge, and had since been able to confirm the SUV was the same one used by the fugitive pair.
With the help of the tip, they were able to track the vehicle to a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of where the manhunt first began, the office said.
Tennessee's Williamson County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday tweet that the fugitive vehicle had been reported abandoned "a week ago" in Bethesda. "There is NO sign the two are still in our area," the tweet stated.
Authorities later showed images showing that the SUV’s rear bumper had been spray-painted a distinct green color before it was discovered.
