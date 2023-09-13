LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Spencer County has now been missing two weeks.
Sophie Stump, 17, was last seen Aug. 30. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office said Sophie's last known location was her sister's home, not far from Taylorsville Lake State Park.
Sophie's older sister, Sara Huchingson, is her legal guardian. Huchingson told WDRB News last week that she believes Sophie left with full intentions to return home.
"I just want her to come home," Huchingson said Sept. 5. "No one's mad at you. If you're hurting, just come home. We all miss you and love you and just want you to be safe."
In the latest update from those on the case, the sheriff's office said it is continuing to investigate and is working with multiple agencies including local and state. Sophie's current location remains unknown.
Sophie's picture and information have been added to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website. For a direct link to the site, click here.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on where Sophie might be to call law enforcement at 502-477-5533.
