RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in central Kentucky called off the search for a missing woman, after a body was found.
WKYT reports that the search began when 26-year-old Amanda Bailey went missing from Madison County, after a talk with her ex-boyfriend on Monday. He reportedly told Bailey's mother that she just walked off. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Search volunteer Roger Elkins went out in the cold Thursday morning to search for Bailey. That's when he says he found a body near a creek on his farm. "There's a creek she would have had to have crossed to go to where we found her, and it's like waist deep. And if she got down in that creek, hypothermia would have set in."
An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort to confirm the identity of the victim.
