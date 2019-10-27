LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A search is underway in the Parkland and Park Hill neighborhoods after a suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a traffic stop.
MetroSafe tells WDRB officers were conducting a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the suspect fled and began shooting at officers during a foot pursuit near Johnson Traditional Middle School. No officers were struck.
Police on foot and in LMPD's helicopter are actively searching the 1300 block of Cypress Street, as well as 26th and Oak near Virginia Avenue for the suspect.
WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
