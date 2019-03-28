LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Season tickets for the 2019-2020 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season are now available.
The tickets went on sale Thursday, March 28 at 6 a.m. There are three ways to buy:
- Order online at www.BroadwayinLouisville.com.
- Call the toll-free Louisville Season Ticket Hotline at 502-561-1003 Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Select your seats in person at the PNC Broadway in Louisville Box Office at 620 W. Main Street Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Prices for the six-show season ticket package range between $255 - $813, depending on seat location.
This season is headlined by the six-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, and also includes: 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit. Plus, Anastasia, Come From Away, Miss Saigon, and the return of the iconic musical phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar.
Disney's The Lion King returns as a season option.
2019-2020 SEASON SHOWS
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|October 1-6, 2019
|THE BAND'S VISIT
|December 3-8, 2019
|JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
|January 7-12, 2020
|MISS SAIGON
|February 11-16, 2020
|ANASTASIA
|March 17-22, 2020
|COME FROM AWAY
|May 5-10, 2020
SEASON OPTION
|Disney's THE LION KING
|October 30-November 17, 2019
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
PNC Broadway in Louisville shows typically run for one week at The Kentucky Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30pm, Friday evenings at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30pm. (All times are subject to change).
An audio-described performance for the visually impaired is available on Saturday matinees and closed captioning is available Saturday evenings. Anyone requiring this service or accommodations for people with disabilities should request so when purchasing season tickets.
