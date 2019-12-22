LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Once Christmas is over, seasonal Christmas tree drop-off will begin to get rid of holiday trees on Dec. 26.
Drop-off sites include East District Recycling Center, the Public Works Yard, Shawnee Park and the Waste Reduction Center.
Metro Public Works will also provide curbside pickup of Christmas trees within the Urban Services District.
All lights and ornaments will need to be removed from the tree. Loose leaves can also be dropped off at the designated locations.
