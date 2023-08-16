LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seasonal job openings are now available at Keeneland ahead of the Fall Meet, which runs Oct. 6-28 at the historic track outside Lexington.
Keeneland said in a news release Wednesday that most of the jobs are entry level and don't require any formal training that isn't paid and provided by the track. Employees typically work 40 hours per week.
The available positions include:
- Parking and Security
- Retail
- Guest Services
- Program Sellers
"Each season, returning employees come from more than 160 cities in 60 Kentucky counties and from 26 states as far away as California to take part in Keeneland’s exciting, fast-paced atmosphere," Keeneland Chief of Staff Kari West said in a news release Wednesday. "They have a great deal of pride in Keeneland and Central Kentucky and are committed to our mission. Our seasonal positions are a good fit for just about anyone looking for short-term employment as well as those who seek positions that can lead to other opportunities. This team is vital in helping create the experience and providing the hospitality for which Keeneland is known."
You can apply online or by attending the track's Hiring Center for an in interview. It's open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from Sept. 5-28. Applicants must bring two forms of identification.
To apply online for a job at Keeneland, click here.
Related Stories:
- Tickets for Keeneland Fall Meet go on sale next month
- Keeneland, Red Mile team with Caesars to offer legal sports betting in Kentucky
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.