LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too early to start talking about Halloween. 

Louisville Parks and Recreation is looking for seasonal workers for the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park.

The event runs from Oct. 4 through Halloween. To apply for one of the jobs, call 502-485-1000 or email ahr@aheadhr.com.

Tickets for the event go on sale Sept. 1. For more information, click here.

