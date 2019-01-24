LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials canceled a Thursday afternoon news conference about the planned demolition old Cardinal Stadium.
Demolition of the stadium was scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Officials didn't give any reason for the cancellation. When asked if the change means the start of demolition will be postponed, officials said, "Further details on the demolition process and timeline will be shared as available."
However, people can begin buying seats from the stadium Friday. For detailed process for purchase and pickup, click here.
The stadium fell into disrepair after the U of L football team and Louisville RiverBats left in the late-1990s.
The state approved funds last year to tear it down.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.