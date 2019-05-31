LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Raise your glasses, Wildcats fans: Alcohol sales could be coming to University of Kentucky sporting events.
The Southeastern Conference announced Friday it will lift its ban on alcoholic beverages at sporting events.
According to a news release from the SEC, "each institution in the Conference now has the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcohol beverages in its athletic venues."
The new policy will be effective Aug. 1. Any sales of alcoholic beverages in the public seating areas will be limited to beer and wine, according to the release.
UK President Eli Capilouto issued a statement in support of the conference's decision but said a formal decision from the university on the ban won't be made just yet.
Our statement regarding the @SEC alcohol policy revision. pic.twitter.com/ZHi0VpvrF1— University of Kentucky (@universityofky) May 31, 2019
"The SEC has taken the right approach to this important issue by deferring to the individual, member institutions to make decisions about what is in the best interests of each university, their programs, and their fans," Capilouto said in a statement posted to the UK Twitter account.
"Led by Director Barnhart, UK will take the next several months to consider this issue. We will, as always, seek to do what is right for the University, our student-athletes, and the experience and safety of our fans."
