LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wildlife center in Mt. Washington unveiled a new home for some of its smallest residents.
Second Chances Wildlife Center installed an indoor cage for 12 Egyptian fruit bats that were rescued from the pet trade in Texas.
The cage is 18 feet wide and 8 feet high to give the bats room to fly around.
"They do see in color, by the way. These are fruit bats. They need to see when their fruit is ripe to eat," Brigette Brouillard said. "They have lots of toys and lots of things to do in here. They have lots of feeding stations, different housing. They are one close knit family."
The cage is also in a temperature-controlled room that's lined with a special plastic mesh. Individual donations and grants helped fund the project.
Located in Bullitt County, the organization describes itself as a "local grassroots nonprofit" that rescues and rehabilitates injured or displaced wildlife.
