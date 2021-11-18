LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders take another step closer to a new look for the Preston Corridor.
The corridor stretches all the way from Preston Street in downtown Louisville to Preston Highway at the Bullitt County line.
City leaders are looking to transform it with safety and access as the main goals. The past two days, they've held public workshops to get input on existing issues and ideas for solutions.
"The biggest one we heard about was the safety element on the corridor," Michael King, director of Advanced Planning and Sustainability, said. "Nobody feels safe, even driving out here, people talked about how they almost witnessed accidents. They saw people walking, biking up and down the corridor."
Suggestions included new lighting, giving the corridor a more modern feel and improving green spaces by adding things like dog parks.
Leaders will put the ideas and concepts together and present options to the public. They expect the planning phase to take several more months.
“These are just ideas at this point, it’s us trying to draw out the ideas that we heard from people and visualized it a little bit," King said.
