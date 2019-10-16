OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a year, an Oldham County nursing home is facing a lawsuit that claims administrators ignored obvious signs that led to an elderly resident being abused.
The lawsuit, filed in Oldham Circuit Court on Tuesday, claims that Richard Coleman abused employees and residents at Friendship Health and Rehab while management turned a blind eye. Coleman, a former certified nursing assistant at the facility, is accused of violently sexually assaulting Beverly Cochran in November 2017.
"She was verbally abused, and she was physically abused, sexually abused, in a very rough manner that caused bleeding," said attorney John Phillips, who filed the suit on behalf of Cochran's family. Cochran has since passed away.
A previous lawsuit, filed in December 2018, alleged that Coleman sexually harassed and assaulted at least four female nurses at the facility. He now faces four counts of sexual abuse.
Coleman was fired from the facility in July 2018, six months after these alleged incidents took place.
Two of the women were just 17 years old when the alleged harassment and abuse started. One of the teenagers said Coleman blocked her from leaving a linen closet and "physically forced her to embrace him as he forcefully tried to kiss her," the first lawsuit claims.
According to Phillips, these incidents happened before the abuse to Cochran, and if they had been thoroughly investigated, Coleman would not have been allowed near any residents.
"Not only was the management of this facility ignoring that he was a problem, but they were facilitating and enabling him to be an abuser," Phillips said.
The lawsuit claims that prior to Cochran's abuse, an anonymous note was left for management that Coleman "had placed duct tape over the mouth of a resident ... to keep her quiet because she would not stop yelling out."
"I believe its likely that other residents were abused that we don't know about," Phillips said.
A lawsuit presents only allegations and is one side of the case.
"Friendship Health and Rehab takes great pride in serving the community as a corporate resident of Oldham County, and it is fully committed to the health, welfare and safety of its residents and employees," Friendship's attorney Joseph M. Effinger said. "Friendship is aware of the recently filed lawsuit, but it respectfully declines to comment in any fashion concerning ongoing litigation and looks forward to continuing its mission to serve and enrich the quality of life of all its residents and employees."
The first lawsuit and criminal charges against Coleman are still pending.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.