LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking to shred some extra pounds in the new year, you're in luck: Shred415 has started construction on its new Hurstbourne location.
Shred415 opened its first location in Louisville in March 2019 in the Highlands. The Chicago-based fitness studio features high-interval training classes led by instructors.
Shred415 Hurstbourne will be located next to Z Salon, at 9347 Leesgate Road.
The franchise owner of the Highlands studio, Kathleen Jones, said she is eager for the opening of the 2,900-square foot Hurstbourne location.
Similar to the Highlands location, the Hurstbourne studio will fit up to 32 people for workouts, but will have a larger entrance.
Shred415 Hurstbourne is scheduled to open in spring 2020. For more information, click here.
