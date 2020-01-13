Shred 415 in the Highlands caters to busy parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking to shred some extra pounds in the new year, you're in luck: Shred415 has started construction on its new Hurstbourne location. 

Shred415 opened its first location in Louisville in March 2019 in the Highlands. The Chicago-based fitness studio features high-interval training classes led by instructors. 

Shred415 Hurstbourne will be located next to Z Salon, at 9347 Leesgate Road. 

The franchise owner of the Highlands studio, Kathleen Jones, said she is eager for the opening of the 2,900-square foot Hurstbourne location.

Similar to the Highlands location, the Hurstbourne studio will fit up to 32 people for workouts, but will have a larger entrance. 

Shred415 Hurstbourne is scheduled to open in spring 2020. For more information, click here.

